Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular heartthrobs in the television industry. Be it his onscreen characters in shows or his gym videos, he never fails to impress fans with his irresistible charm. The Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ke actor maintains an active social media presence. Recently, he shared a motivational post on his Instagram story, inspiring fans to turn their dreams into realities.

Kushal Tandon believes in actions

Can you ever succeed without executing your ideas or making efforts? This is exactly what Kushal Tandon has tried explaining via his IG story. He reshared a post on his profile, which read, "Dreams become realities when thoughts become actions."

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, this is not the first time that the actor posted inspiring notes. Kushal keeps sharing such notes with his social media family.

Kushal Tandon's work in the industry

Kushal first became popular with his role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat Singh Vadhera alongside Nia Sharma. Later, he became a household name owing to his performance as Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh opposite Aneri Vajani and Jennifer Winget.

Stepping out of his comfort zone, he participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5, and then was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7. Most recently, Kushal starred in SONY TV's Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka opposite Shivangi Joshi.

Are Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi dating?

It has been quite some time since there have been speculations about Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon dating each other. Recently, the latter was on a trip, and apparently, the actress was spotted in one of the viral pictures from his vacation. This led the speculations to grow stronger, and the news of them being in a relationship spread like wildfire.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the duo are in a serious relationship and are planning to get engaged soon. However, both Shivangi and Kushal took to their respective social media handles to deny such claims and refute the rumors.

