Sambhavna Seth is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry and has been active on social media platforms. Recently, Sambhavna appeared on Siddharth Kannan's talk show and had a lengthy chat with him regarding her personal life struggles and professional life achievements. During this, the host asked Sambhavna her reaction to being accused of mocking Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Sambhavna Seth was asked whether she made fun of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim in her vlogs. Answering this question, the actress replied, "That's wrong. Why? They are such nice people. We spoke recently." Seth also revealed that she once met Dipika and shared some words of wisdom with her on the topic of online trolling.

Sambhavna Seth talks about meeting Dipika:

Sambhavna Seth spoke about her last interaction with Dipika Kakar and shared that they met in the hospital once when the latter was pregnant. The actress revealed that she was in the hospital as she was undergoing treatment and that's how she bumped into Dipika. Sambhavna mentioned how she and Dipika had a good conversation for 45 minutes and she is still in touch with her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sambhavna even disclosed being in touch with Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim and shared that their family is very nice. The actress said that she and Dipika often text each other. Sambhavna expressed her disappointment with trolls making fun of Dipika and Shoaib's son Ruhaan.

Advertisement

Sambhavna Seth reveals advising Dipika:

The actress told the host that she and Dipika Kakar had talked about the online trolling when they met. Sambhavna revealed what advice she gave to the Sasural Simar Ka actress and said, "Dipika, stop reading comments for now. She was in her third trimester and I told her not to read comments at this stage." Sambhavna also called out trolls calling her pregnancy fake.

The Bigg Boss fame mentioned being in touch with Dipika and revealed how trollers should keep away children from trolling because as parents it is hurtful for Shoaib and Dipika to tolerate it.

Speaking about accusations of mocking Dipika and Shoaib, Sambhavna said that there might be a possibility of people assuming that their vlogs are related to each other. However, the actress dismissed any such possibility and stated that she never trolled the couple.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first baby boy, Ruhaan on June 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar’s father’s reaction to their relationship: ‘Tum log ko jeena hai...’