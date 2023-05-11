What does Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh and husband Kaushik discuss before going to bed? Find out

Popular entrepreneur Vineeta Singh needs no lengthy introduction! Though she was a prominent name in the business world, Vineet gained more fame and limelight after appearing as a judge aka shark on India's most popular business reality show Shark Tank India. She was seen as a shark in both seasons of the show. Vineeta also invested in multiple businesses during her tenure in Shark Tank India. Post the show's success, she is often seen attending events and interviews and is in the news for the same.

Vineeta Singh reveals her and her husband's habits:

Vineeta Singh recently graced the Mirchi Plus chat show 'What Women Want' hosted by Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The promo launched on the Mirchi Plus YouTube channel gives us a glimpse of the fun chat that happened between Kareena and Vineeta. While talking to Kareena, the Shark Tank India judge shared a sweet habit of her and her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee. She shared, "In the night when other couples say goodnight baby, we as a couple usually talk about our bank balance and how much is left.”

In one segment of the promo video, Vineeta is also seen revealing that whatever negotiations take place in the show, Shark Tank India, she used to practice the same at her home. She mentioned the same kind of negotiation happens with her kids.

About Vineeta Singh's business:

Vineeta is a popular Indian businesswoman and the CEO and Co-founder of a high-end makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics Corp. It is one of the most successful and popular cosmetic brands in India, which focuses solely on Indian skin tone.

About Shark Tank India season 2:

Speaking about the last season, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on 10 March 2023.

