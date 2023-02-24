What happened after Archana Puran Singh asked Nora Fatehi why she never pays bills on her dates?

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, the audience will get served with the right amount of entertainment as Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen gracing the show along with Soman Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and Disha Patani.

Sony TV shared a new promo of the Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Akshay Kumar says, "Muje bhi ek tension hai." Archana Puran Singh asks"Kya?" Akshay replies, "Muje iss baat ki tension hai ki mere sath 4 heroine jaa rahi hai foreign tour pe. Muje apne aap ko dukhi dikhana hai ghar pe." This statement leaves everyone in splits. Akshay continues, "Agar aap khush ghar laute, toh beta agla show kabhi nahi hoga." Akshay questions Kapil, "Tu toh shaadi shuda hai. Tu toh janta hai ye baat ko." Kapil replies, "Chalo chodo yeh baat kya karna." Everyone laughs out loud.

Kapil tells Archana, "Aapko pata hai Archana ji Nora ne abhi media mei ek bayaan diya ki agar ladka ladki sath mei date pe jaate hai, toh uss date pe joh bhi bill aaye voh ladke ko dena chahiye esa inka bayaan tha." Archana then tells Nora, "World is changed. Now women are paying of course." Nora replies, "You can pay but I'm not paying." We then see Rajiv Thakur's fun banter with Kapil which entertains everyone.