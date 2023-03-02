What happened after Tejasswi Prakash surprised Karan Kundrra on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal?

Tejasswi Prakash is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting skills. Over the years, she had quite an inspiring journey, and Bigg Boss 15 was one of them. One of the biggest highlights of this season was her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The couple started dating during their stint in the hit reality show and are now tagged as one of the most popular and adorable couples. The duo has been in a relationship for a long time, and their PDA is one of the most talked about things in the telly world. Recently, the Naagin 4 actress made a surprise visit on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to meet her beau Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash meets Karan Kundrra

Today, Tejasswi made a surprise visit on the sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to meet her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra. In the picture, the actress was seen in her Naagin attire and it looked like she came directly from her show’s set to meet him. On the other hand, Karan looked dashing in his character Veer’s getup. They were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Check out the picture here

Tejran's love tale

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fans root for them ardently and lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. After Tejasswi's Bigg Boss 15 grand win, the Naagin 6 actress couldn't control her excitement, and instead of celebrating her Bigg Boss win, she landed up to meet Karan at 5:30 am at his house. Soon after this, their fairy tale began, and are going strong with their relationship.

