What happens when new parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode shoot together? WATCH

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. The two recently became parents to twin babies, a boy and a girl. Throughout their journey, they kept their fans and followers entertained with updates on their lives. Now, as they are on cloud 9 stepping into the shoes of mama and papa for the first time, every day is a new journey for them. As they navigate through this phase, they make sure they take their fans on this journey with them. They share regular photos and videos with them.

This is what happens when Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode shoot together

Yesterday, Pankhuri uploaded a video where she is seen shooting for a commercial with her hubby. They take multiple takes as they are never ready together on time, one or the other fumbles, or they are not coordinated. The video uploaded with the caption, "We started as co-actors and now it’s always a hilarious ride when we shoot together…" has the trending background song, AP Dhillon's With You. The first few seconds of the clip shows them mouthing the song lyrics and showing their goofy self.

Watch the video of Pankhuri and Gautam here:

On the personal front, Pankhuri and Gautam first met while working on the TV show Suryaputra Karn. They got married in 2018 in a beautiful wedding in Rajasthan. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale.

In case you didn't know, Pankhuri and Gautam surprised everyone in April 2023 by sharing the news of their pregnancy with a cute animated video. Later, during their baby shower, they happily announced that they were going to have twins. On July 26, they excitedly told their fans that they became parents to a baby girl and a baby boy on July 25. Pankhuri, known for her role in Maddam Sir, had a C-section delivery, and on July 30, they brought their babies home. Recently, Gautam mentioned in an interview that they plan to have a naming ceremony for their babies in September. Well, fans of the couple cannot wait.

ALSO READ: ‘Kuch cheezen recreate nahi ki ja sakti’, Charu Asopa dances on former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s hit song