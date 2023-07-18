What? Host Salman Khan planning to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2?; Find out here

After the success of the first season, Bigg Boss OTT has returned with a second season headlining new and interesting contestants. The show is constantly in the news owing to its tasks, controversy, events and the ubiquitous host, Salman Khan.

Recently, YouTuber Elvish Yadav and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia were welcomed by the task masker as wild card entrants on the show. It was also speculated that YouTuber and vlogger Dhruv Rathee might make a wild card entry in the show as well. However, the newest rumours doing the rounds currently are of Salman Khan quitting the show. This could be because of the recently leaked picture from the sets that had Salman Khan holding a cigarette which did not fare well for the host with the audiences and netizens.

Will Salman Khan leave Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Host Salman Khan was consciously missing from Bigg OTT Season 2‘s recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. While his signature quirky dynamic was sorely missed by contestants and audiences alike, it led to rumours all over social media that Salman is planning to leave the show. The leaked picture and the controversy surrounding is believed to be the reason for Salman Khan to walk out of the show in the middle of the season. However, a source close to the show revealed that all is well on the show and Salman is very much part of the show and will be back on the next episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17. The show streams on weekdays at Jio Cinema at 9 pm. The show hosts its weekend special as ‘Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan’.

