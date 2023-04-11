What is special about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre's birthdate?

Popular actress Shubhangi Atre has been a part of the showbiz world for quite a long time now. However, the actress has been a part of many popular shows in the past but her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai made her a household name. Besides this, she is quite on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. The actress who turned a year older today revealed that why her birth date has a special connection to her on screen character Angoori.

Shubhangi Atre reveals her birth date has a special connection to Angoori

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Shubhangi Atre revealed that her birthdate has a special connection to her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s character Angoori. She was quoted saying, “My birthday is special to me for many reasons. One of the reasons was signing up for the character that changed my life. Seven years ago, on my birthday, I signed my show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to become one of television's most loved characters. Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday, and I will cherish it forever.” Furthermore, talking about her birthday plans the actress said that she will celebrate her special day on the sets of her show and will plan a weekend getaway with her family.

About Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

A comedy show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been on air since 2015. The show recently celebrated the completion of 2000 episodes running successfully for 8 years. Besides Shubhangi Atre as Angoori bhabhi, the show casts Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti, and Vidisha Srivastava as Anita bhabhi. The show airs on &TV and streams on ZEE5.

