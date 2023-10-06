What is Sumbul Touqeer’s 2023 net worth? All you need to know about Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon star

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer needs no introduction! The actress has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of audiences with her impressive performances. The diva rose to stardom after essaying the lead role of Imlie in the hit show Imlie. She became a household name and gained immense success. Not only this, Sumbul is also one of the top-rated actresses currently in the showbiz industry. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and also shower love on her. And this is the reason she is one of the most prominent and bankable actresses in the telly world.

Sumbul Touqeer’s 2023 net worth:

A celebrity's life is an open book, and fans are often curious to know more about their favorite star. Though celebrities offer a sneak peek of their personal and professional life on social media, however, there are a few aspects of their life that are often kept under wraps. And speaking of Sumbul Touqeer, she has had a flourishing career and has evolved financially as well. She is a proud owner of several prized possessions, automobiles, and properties and follows a lavish lifestyle. Sumbul's source of income is acting and brand endorsements on social media. According to Bollywood Life, her net worth is more than Rs. 3 crores (as of 2023). The high amount stands worth for Sumbul's talent and there are no second thoughts about it.

A glimpse of Sumbul Touqeer's personal life:

Sumbul purchased her own house in Mumbai at the age of 19 where she lives with her younger sister and her father. Her father recently tied the knot again after which the actress welcomed her mother and step-sister. At a very tender age, Sumbul achieved another milestone as she purchased a swanky Maruti Suzuki car.

Sumbul Touqeer's showbiz journey:

Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist, and over the years, she starred in several popular shows belonging to all genres. She starred in several shows like Jodha Akhbar, Waaris Chandragupta Maurya and many others. Soon after this, success kissed her feet when Sumbul debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Sumbul was then roped into another popular fiction show Imlie, and essayed the main lead actress in the show. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. In 2022, Sumbul Touqeer participated Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16.

