What is the secret of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's perfect relationship?

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent, fashion statement, love life, and a lot more. She is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment world and is also among the bankable actresses. All is going well for the actress professionally and personally, and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva, who started dating actor Karan Kundrra during her stint in Bigg Boss 15, is going headstrong with her relationship. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, the two never shied away from expressing their love and fans adore their chemistry.

Tejasswi talks about her relationship with Karan:

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Tejasswi Prakash was asked how her relationship with Karan Kundrra has been and how they manage to bring out the best in each other. While talking to the publication, Tejasswi revealed that by being honest they bring out the best in each other. She added that they both never sugarcoat their opinions and often share them as it is. Tejasswi and Karan tell each other how they can be their better version and work on it individually. She also explains that one should know and believe their partner's opinion as they want to bring the best out of them.

The Naagin 6 actress further added, "Since I have done what he’s doing now (TV shows) in the past, I can tell him what to do. We are honest when it comes to what we think about each other’s work, and it’s equally important for the other person to take things sportingly." Tejasswi also shared that communication is their love language and with time they have understood each other better. "If you’re looking at a long-lasting relationship, there is never just one formula for making it work," concluded Tejasswi.

Well, now we know why Tejasswi and Karan often manage to dish out major couple goals and are known to be the perfect couple in the industry.

After showcasing her talent in Hindi cinema, Tejasswi has gained wide recognition in the Marathi film industry as well after starring in two Marathi films -Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. At present, she essays the lead role in Naagin 6.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Tejasswi Prakash wins LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actress - TV