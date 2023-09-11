What made Bharti Singh pick up rifle shooting after 15 years?

The laughing queen Bharti Singh has an enormous fan following in the showbiz. Staring her career with doing comedy gigs, the comic and actress has garnered immense love for making people smile and laugh. Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are seen together hosting shows and giving audiences a fun time with their shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra. They also document their vlogs on their YouTube channel keeping fans updated on all that's happening in their lives.

Recently Bharti shared an interesting fact about her life. Before trying out in comedy, Bharti was a national-level shooter and has started practising again after 15 years. While interacting with a news portal she gave a lot of instances of how she used to represent her college in those days. Watch the video.

Bharti Singh is nervous about joining back-shooting

In her YouTube vlog, she shared that she was once a rifle shooter and performed at the nationals. While talking to fans, she said that she was heading to the shooting range club for practice and introduced her coach to the viewers. She is also seen joking around with her bodyguard. Later in the vlog, she is seen shooting ranges and shoots almost all in the bulls-eye.

After reaching home, she also says that she will show it to her husband Harsh so that he becomes terrified of her. She also shared that in her hometown she used to go for nationals and since her financial conditions were not good, she wished to buy her own rifle. Bharti was a little nervous while shooting since it has been 15 years since she picked a gun.

In the evening as Bharti shows her true triumph to her husband; he mocks her for shooting only 5-6 bullets in a matter of hours whereas he would have shot more than 10. Later Bharti handed the shooting sheet to her son Golla who tore it, and Bharti looked shocked by his gesture.

Bharati Singh on the work front

Apart from her vlogs, Bharti was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, before their break. She was recently seen in India's Best Dancer hosting one of the episodes with her husband Harsh. Bharti was also seen in Karan Johar's Raja Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

