What made Shoaib Ibrahim contemplate quitting his ongoing show, Ajooni?

Shoaib Ibrahim shared health update of the baby and wife Dipika Kakar recently with the concerned fans. The most loved couple in the television industry welcomed a baby boy on June 21 in a premature delivery. The baby is in an incubator since birth and recently Shoaib, in his vlog informed that the baby is doing well than before and his health is improving. The vlog shared from the hospital also saw Dipika joining him. Shoaib also talked about other details and made a shocking revelation that he had decided to quit his current show, Ajooni.

Why Shoaib Ibrahim contemplated quitting Ajooni?

In the latest vlog, Shoaib shares his emotions about being a new dad. Although he hates to see his son in the incubator and cannot wait to hold him in his arms, seeing the little one makes his day. Talking about when he almost decided to quit his current show, Ajooni, he shared that he informed the showmakers of his decision to quit the show. He said, "Dipika ke pura pregnancy mein, mein uske saath nahi reh paya zyada, jitna ho sake shoot se time nikalke ke baad. Isiliye meine Dipika ko bol diya ujhe abhi aapke saath or bachhe ke saath waqt guzarna ha, at least 3-4 mahina, uske baad mein kaam dhundna shuru kar dunga." However, Dipika didn't want Shoaib to quit the show midway.

What changed Shoaib's mind?

Shoaib was confident of his decision until he informed the showmakers. He shared his gratitude to the production team and said that they understood his situation, but told him, "Koi toh way out hoga na. Aap usse nikalne ka kaushis kijiye, aur hum usse adjust karne ka kaushis karenge. Wo hamara contribution hoga aapke fatherhood mein." The last line touched Shoaib and he came back and told this to Dipika. Shoaib shared that he didn't want to do things unprofessionally, and that is why he informed the makers at the end of May as his contract was supposed to expire in July. He didn't want to renew the contract. But the showmakers extended their help and reduced Shoaib's work hours and also shoot days so that he gets to spend the maximum time with his family.

