What Vivek Dahiya said about Divyanka Tripathi's pregnancy rumors: Find out

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi need no introduction! The duo is among the most popular personalities in the showbiz industry and has a massive fan following. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal. Be it their love-dipped social media posts for each other or their funfilled chemistry, the duo have always proved to have a strong bond and impressed their fans with their compatibility.

Vivek REACTS to Divyanka's pregnancy rumors:

Lately, there were several rumors which claimed that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya might embrace parenthood soon. In a recent chat with India Today, Vivek shared what he thinks about Divyanka's pregnancy rumors. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared, "I don’t understand why this keeps happening to us always. It surfaces on the internet a lot of times. But no, we are not pregnant. Whenever that happens, we will convey the message to our fans."

Vivek Dahiya to make debut in Bollywood:

After being away from the screens for a while now, Vivek is all set to make a comeback on screens by starring in a Bollywood film. Vivek will soon feature in debutant director Vivek Sharma's upcoming film Chal Zindagi. Chal Zindagi features Shannon K, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjay Mishra, Vikram Singh, and Mita Vashisht as lead characters.

Chal Zindagi is a road trip movie that gives a real-life experience of traveling on the road as well as our life's journey. The film revolves around four main protagonists- Sana, who is a music student from America, Sahil, who is a college student, Sadanand, who is a retired government employee, and folk artist Vivaan. All of them start their journeys from different cities on bikes to Leh-Ladakh.

On the professional front, Vivek Dahiya was last seen in an OTT film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack which was released in 2021 on Zee 5.

