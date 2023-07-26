What, was comedian Kapil Sharma unprofessional during his USA live shows? Find out

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians. Before achieving stardom, he faced his fair share of struggles in the industry. Kapil embarked on his journey through popular comedy shows like The Laughter Challenge and The Comedy Circus. It was in the latter that he emerged as a winner, receiving praise and applause for his impeccable comic timing. In 2013, Kapil Sharma took a major step by launching his own talk and comedy show called Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV. The show quickly climbed on the TRP charts, garnering immense popularity and a loyal fan following. After a few years, he went on to launch The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, which also achieved significant success.

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show aired its last episode with the presence of guests like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Anil Kapoor. The comedian had another feather in his cap as he and his team went on to organize live shows in the United States of America. The shows went on to become a huge success, going housefull with each day surpassing all expectations. However, the Comedy Circus fame comedian made an interesting revelation regarding the rehearsals for one of his shows.

Kapil Sharma Show reveals being unprofessional during the rehearsals of his show

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is enjoying the best time of his career. Following the massive success of the Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian decided to go one step ahead by organizing live shows in the USA with his team. The 38-year-old could not hold his happiness as he hosted more than 6000 guests in his New Jersey live show and the shows went houseful with each day. Apart from his comedic acts, he also entertained the audience with his fabulous singing skills. Kapil also shared a small glimpse of his performance in Seattle which left his fans and Archana Puran Singh rolling on the floor.

In his latest video, Kapil revealed that he was rehearsing to the venue of the show which makes him and his team unprofessional. Later the laughter challenge fame boasted of his superhit shows. In the next bit, he is seen rehearsing on the stage and later he entertains the audience not just with his gags but also by singing the Bollywood song Kajra Mohabbat wala and one of Sidhu Moosewala’s special songs on demand by the audiences. While some of his jokes were about respecting pet dogs in America and the plight of a man who overspends on a honeymoon.

Take a look at the video here

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has featured in the shows Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus. Later, he started his own show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He was last seen in the film Zwigato, which received critical acclaim.

