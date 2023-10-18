‘What was she doing for 4 years?': Rakhi Sawant reacts to Tanushree Dutta filing FIR against her

Very recently, actress Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant. She accused her of causing emotional and psychological trauma during the 2018 Me Too movement. Now, actress Rakhi Sawant has reacted to her FIR and the accusation. Earlier, Tanushree Dutta also came out in support of Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi’s ex-husband in the conflict between the the ex-couples.

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s FIR

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi Sawant reacted to the FIR that Tanushree Dutta filed. She said, "I don't want to name her but what was she doing for four years? According to the law you have to file the case within a year of the incident that happened. How is she getting this facility to file a case against me that too after 4 years for something that happened long back."

Take a look at Tanushree Dutta's recent post on Rakhi Sawant here:

When Etimes reported that Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant, they mentioned that the actress clarified why she waited so long to file the FIR. Reportedly, she became weak and ill due to Rakhi’s allegations and cheap videos against her. “I admit, earlier I couldn't deal with her aggression but now I will,” hit back the actress.

Rakhi Sawant’s lawyer on FIR

Rakhi’s lawyer was also present with her and she challenged Tanushree to send Rakhi to jail. He mentioned that her FIR could not send her to jail. He said, "The FIR I read said that it was imposed with IPC Section 509 which is a bailable offence. However, the person who had filed this FIR mentioned that she would make sure Rakhi went to jail with this FIR. I challenge her, with IPC section 509, how she will send Rakhi to jail."

Further, Rakhi told the media that she came to know that these ‘so-called celebs’ have been using their connections to file FIRs against her. She added, “I don't need this kind of influence for truth. But they need it because even they know what they are doing has no truth or proof to it."

For the unversed, Tanushree and Rakhi trashed each other in 2018 during the Horn Ok Pleassss controversy.

