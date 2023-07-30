What went wrong between BFFs Dipika Kakar and Falaq Naazz? Latter reveals

Falaq Naazz recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The actress who has featured in several television shows over the years has been in the industry for a long time. And naturally, she has made a few good bonds. One such bond was with Dipika Kakar. In fact, the two were best friends since their Sasural Simar Ka days. However, it seems their friendship has run its course over time and is over. Recently, Falaq opened up about why Dipika's behavior towards her hurt her.

Falaq Naazz on her friendship with Dipika Kakar

In an interview with ETimes, Falaq shared that her friendship with Dipika is over for good and there's no way they can get back together. She opened up about what went wrong and said that Dipika didn't contact her when she was at her lowest. Falaq said, "She is always there in my prayers, but unfortunately not in my life. I expected that she would at least stay in touch. I am such a person that if I am close to someone, I expect them to speak to me at least once and ask me how I am, as once you're attached to someone you cannot take their ignorance."

Falaq reveals why she is hurt by Dipika's behavior

Falaq shared that she was hurt by Dipika's actions as she didn't bother to contact her when Sheezan was in jail. For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was in jail for in connection with the Tunisha SHarma suicide case for almost three months. Recalling her hardest times, Falaq shared, "When my family was going through the toughest times when Sheezan was in jail, many people connected with us, but I didn't receive a single message or call from Dipika. That hurt me so badly that I knew things couldn't come back." Falaq further added that she didn't expect this behavior from her closest friend. Dipika met Shafaq at the clinic and she told her that she is happy to ee them together and she hoped that Sheezan would come back to some soon. However, Dipika didn't text or call Falaq.

