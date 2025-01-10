What's brewing between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash? Duo's Christmas PICS go viral amid cricketer's divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal, a popular Indian cricketer, has hit the headlines after his separation reports from choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma surfaced. Meanwhile, he has found himself at the center of dating rumors after pictures of him with RJ Mahvash from the Christmas celebrations went viral. Netizens are wondering if she is the mystery girl with whom Yuzi's photo grabbed eyeballs. Such developments have only fueled the speculations.

On the occasion of Christmas, popular social media personality and radio jockey Mahvash shared a multi-photo post on her Instagram. In the picture, Yuzi is seen smiling and enjoying a lively Christmas lunch surrounded by Mahvash and a group of their close-knit friends.

She affectionately calls Chahal a part of her 'family' as she captions the post with the phrase "Christmas lunch con familia," which translates to 'Christmas lunch with family' in English. However, she disabled the comments on the post, leaving fans to wonder about the nature of their relationship.

Take a look at the post here:

The rumors have gained more momentum as Chahal was spotted with a mysterious girl in Mumbai, as seen in a video posted by The New Indian. So, netizens are wondering if the unidentified woman is RJ Mahvash.

Rumors regarding Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship with this mystery girl have been swirling, particularly after fans observed that he had unfollowed his wife, Dhanashree Verma, on Instagram. In addition to this, he removed all photos that featured the two of them together from his profile. On the other hand, Dhanashree still has some pictures of him on her account.

Advertisement

Recently, the cricketer issued a statement addressing the ongoing separation reports. An excerpt of his note read, "While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a son, a brother, and a friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma breaks silence for FIRST time on divorce rumors with husband Yuzvendra Chahal; says 'I choose to...'