What's cooking? Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal tease fans with a video

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved actresses in the telly world. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress is often seen entertaining her fans on Instagram by sharing quirky posts. Meanwhile, her recent reunion with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestants and friends, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal has got their fans super excited. Pratik took to his Instagram story and dropped a boomerang video with them.

In the video, Nishant and Pratik are looking dapper in their formal outfits. Rubina, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a green shirt styled with shorts and a shimmery neckpiece. The trio simply looks all things stunning. In the backdrop, we can see '2023' foil balloons on the wall. Rubina reposted the video on her story and wrote, "I look like" followed by a monkey emoji. Well, it will be interesting to see if they are coming together for yet another exciting project. Have a look:

Nishant and Pratik ended up becoming BFFs after their stint in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. The duo was showered with lots of love from their fans. Pratik was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 15 while Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy. On the other hand, the boys bonded well with Rubina on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's recent appearance spark pregnancy rumours

Recently, Rubina was clicked with her husband Abhinav Shukla outside a maternity clinic. In no time, the rumours about their first pregnancy surfaced on the Internet. Rubina took to Twitter and rubbished the rumours in a hilarious way. She tweeted, "Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting."