‘When all else fails, shame the woman,’ Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share her opinion on an incident from tonight’s Bigg Boss 17 episode. Contestant Vicky Jain shamed Mannara Chopra by saying that she was sitting on Munawar Faruqui’s lap. Other contestants from Team B including Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Ankita Lokhande also targeted Chopra.

Pooja Bhatt’s tweet supporting Mannara Chopra

After tonight’s Bigg Boss 17 episode came to an end, Pooja Bhatt took to X and shared how Vicky Jain targeted Mannara Chopra referring to an incident from the episode. The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant wrote, “Very,very Improper,the way you are sitting.” Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend.

When all else fails,shame the woman and then go on to self righteously call yourself a ‘Gentleman’. Not cool. #Biggboss17”

Read Pooja Bhatt’s tweet here:

What incident is Pooja Bhatt referring to?

In tonight’s episode, Mannara Chopra was seen sitting on the armrest of the sofa in which Munawar Faruqui was sitting. The latter hid the spice boxes that he recovered under his jacket. Vicky Jain was trying to snatch them from him.

Advertisement

In an attempt to protect their team member, Arun Mahashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra were seen standing in front of him. After a while, as Abhishek kept standing in front of them, Mannara sat on the armrest and covered Munawar with one hand.

Vicky Jain was engaged in an argument with Abhishek and Arun. Ankita Lokhande calls Mannara ‘Munawar’s assistant’ and says she can’t talk to him because of her. Vicky Jain looks at Mannara and says, “Achha lag raha hain aapko ek ladke ka god mein baithke? Achha lag raha hai? Look at the way you are sitting. So cheap. Chhi chhi chhii.”

However, Ankita Lokhande says to him, “Ye saab maat bol.” The Pavitra Rishta actress leaves and Vicky continues trying to snatch the spiceboxes. As Abhishek tries to cover Mannara and Munawar, Vicky says, "Mannara, if you come in between you will get pushed. The way you are sitting is very improper.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

To Vicky's statement, Munawar explains that there's a cushion between them. He can check if he wants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Will team A take strict actions against the opponent for unfair treatment to them?