When Bharti Singh asked Shah Rukh Khan to dress up as Lalli on Comedy Nights Bachao; here’s how he reacted

Bharti Singh, the renowned comedian, has had her share of struggles to reach where she is today. Throughout her career, she had the opportunity to work with many popular Bollywood actors, and one of them is Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, Bharti Singh recalled her experience working with King Khan. Hence, let’s take a look back at when she convinced Khan to dress up as her famous character, Lalli.

It was the first season of Comedy Nights Bachao where Shah Rukh Khan appeared to promote his film, Fan. In his interaction with Bharti Singh, he expressed his admiration for her and said that he is a big fan of the character Lalli. To everyone’s surprise, Bharti requested him to dress up as Lalli.

He put on the frock and wig of Lalli, and Bharti taught him to talk like her character. After the act, the Bollywood superstar shared that nobody thought him to be a ‘macho actor’ and after this episode, nobody would even consider him. This made the comedienne emotional. She hugged the actor and cried.

Bharti then told SRK that Lalli was the first character that made her famous when she came to Mumbai eight years back. She expressed gratitude and said Shah Rukh Khan now made this character even more popular.

For the uninitiated, Bharti appeared on The Thugesh Show and shared her experience of working with King Khan. In her words, "I was new in the industry, having just come from my village. I doubted whether Shah Rukh would actually perform as Lalli. I also didn’t know the level of grandeur—I hadn’t seen Mannat.”

She called the incident one of her ‘golden days’ of life. “When he dressed up, I couldn’t hold back my tears. I had come to Mumbai from a poor family in Amritsar, and here I was, asking Shah Rukh Khan for something—and he just did it,” added Singh.