When Bigg Boss 17 contestant-actress Ankita Lokhande expressed her urge to be a wife and start family

Television actress Ankita Lokhande who is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain recently shocked everyone after an intriguing revelation. In a promo on social media, in the upcoming episode of the show, during a conversation with her husband, the actress discusses her changing emotions, undergoing blood tests, and taking a pregnancy test.Amidst this major revelation, revisit the time when Ankita Lokhande expressed her urge to start a family.

When Ankita Lokhande expressed her desire to start a family

In an interview from 2021 with Hindustan Times, Lokhande expressed her desire to get married someday and start a family. She said, “I definitely want to get married one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family.”

It was in December 2021 that Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain in Mumbai, throwing a lavish wedding party.

Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain about taking a pregnancy test

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen complaining to her husband about her missed periods, wherein she also talked about her pregnancy tests. Ankita told Vicky that she has been feeling nauseous and hence has taken some blood tests to know if there’s something that may concern her.

Before that, Ankita was seen looking for something sour to eat in the kitchen area, to which fellow contestant Rinku Dhawan seemingly teased Lokhande. However, the actress banished the indication in a fun way saying nothing ought to happen as she is stuck inside the house.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17:

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the talk of the town ever since they participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem to share a love-and-hate relationship in the Bigg Boss 17's house as they're constantly found arguing, fighting, hurling slurs but also consoling and comforting each other every other day.

In the last Weekend Ka War episode, Salman Khan expressed his concern about the duo's relationship and advised Vicky to respect his wife.

Amidst everything, the nominations task took place and Ankita Lokhande has also been nominated this week along with her Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Tehelka, and Abhishek Kumar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi feels Ankita Lokhande shouldn't have entered show with husband Vicky Jain