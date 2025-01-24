When billionaire Harsh Goenka highlighted losses in companies owned by Sharks and Anupam Mittal hit back with sassy reply; THROWBACK

RPG Group Chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka sparked a lively conversation on social media about the financial losses of companies owned by the judges of Shark Tank India. This tweet was posted in 2023 before Shark Tank India 3 went on air. While Shark Anupam Mittal replied to his tweet, other netizens expressed that they wished to see him on the upcoming season of Shark Tank India.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Harsh Goenka praised the show for being an excellent platform for budding entrepreneurs. However, he couldn’t resist a humorous comparison, saying, “I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie Jaws and bleeding!”

Goenka also posted an image highlighting the reported losses of companies run by the sharks. This added fuel to the online discussion, prompting a response from Anupam Mittal, one of the show’s judges and the founder of Shaadi.com.

Mittal responded respectfully but firmly, addressing Goenka's comments. "I know you meant it in jest, so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don't bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that's why we do what we do," he wrote.

The exchange quickly gained traction, with many users weighing in. One user commented, "I don't believe shadi.com is in losses. It's not possible. They are one of the market leader in the country. And match matching is the business that Asian countries dictates. Almost 300B industry and they may be having 25-27%.."

Another user reacted to Mittal's comment, "Anupam the only way you could have responded is with data and substance. Not just rhetoric or words. Doesn't make sense in whatever you have mentioned here."

A section of users commented, "Sir. Why don't you join season 3?" While Mr. Goenka responded to many of the tweets, he refrained from replying to Mittal's tweet.

On the other hand, Anupam Mittal has been a panelist on Shark Tank India ever since the show went on air, and currently, it's in its fourth season.

