When fans MISBEHAVED with Mere Humsafar and Jal fame Farhan Saeed in concert

The Mere Humsafar and Suno Chanda actor Farhan Saeed is a well-known actor as well as a singer. He was also a part of the popular band Jal, which had Atif Aslam. After Atif opted out of the band, Farhan was appointed as the lead singer.

While Farhan Saeed is quite a jovial person, he does not stand nonsense. In one of his recent concerts, the singer and actor faced a tricky situation when a fan went a little overboard during the concert.

Farhaan Saeed schools fans in the concert

The Sajni singer was singing one of his most popular songs, Woh Lamhe, when he went ahead to interact with a few fans in the front row. A few fans got extremely elated and gave him their hand to shake. Farhan shook their hands and interacted while performing. Amidst the same, the actor was taken by surprise when a fan pulled out the glares he was wearing.

This irked Farhan, and he reacted strongly against the disrespect. He gave a slap gesture to the person who pulled out his glasses and demanded his glasses back. After getting it back, Saeed swiftly moved on with his performance.

Have a look at the clip from Farhan Saeed's concert here

In the past, many singers and actors reacted to their fans. Recently, Honey Singh schooled a fan for misbehaving with others and threatened him to behave himself.

Advertisement

Coming back to Farhan Saeed, the singer and actor is known for his charming looks and melodious voice. He proved his acting chops in popular projects like Mere Humsafar and Suno Chanda. His chemistry with both Hania Aamir and Iqra Aziz gained him immense love and adulation.

Farhaan Saeed was supposed to debut in Bollywood

In an interview with Something Haute, Farhan revealed that he was supposed to debut in a Bollywood movie alongside Urvashi Rautela; however, things didn't materialize, and they didn't do the project. Farhan mentioned that he is happy to have skipped the project as it didn't do well.



ALSO READ: Did you know Pakistani actor Farhan Saeed was supposed to debut in Bollywood movies with THIS actress?