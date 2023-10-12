When Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash shared glimpse of her shocking eye injury

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has been a massive hit with the audience, known for its thrilling adventures. With the show nearing the end of its 13 season and enjoying significant popularity, the makers are now gearing up to launch a new spin-off. Tejasswi Prakash, who was in the show as a contestant in the 10th edition, had shared a chilling story of an injury.

Stunts: fun, adventurous, or a mishap for life

During one of her stunts, she was injured in the eye. Tejasswi shared images of her eye injury and its aftermath on social media.

I was injured horribly during a stunt

During a water-based stunt, which was a ticket to the finale, Tejasswi suddenly froze and became agitated. Host Rohit Shetty had to call in his team to rescue her. Tejasswi later revealed that she experienced a blackout during the stunt and couldn't recall what had happened. It was after this incident that she sustained an injury to her eyes, ultimately leading to her departure from the show.

Tejasswi has proven herself to be a tough and determined individual, showing her strength in the face of difficulties.

About Khatron ke Khiladi Season 10

'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' hosted by Rohit Shetty, is an adrenaline-pumping reality TV series that challenges its contestants both physically and mentally. This season features exhilarating tasks, including high-altitude challenges, water stunts, and a range of obstacles designed to push the participants to their limits. Each episode sees the contestants confronting their fears with incredible bravery and determination. The thirteenth season lived up to the promise of even more excitement and adventure.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming twists in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show that'll astound you