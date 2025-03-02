When Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty praised India's Got Latent's Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia-led podcast, THROWBACK

Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has been all over the news ever since its episode featuring popular content creators stirred controversy. Before this fiasco threw Ranveer Allahbadia into the spotlight, many popular celebrities appeared on his podcast, The Ranveer Show. One of the guests was Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host Rohit Shetty, who praised Raina on his appearance in the show.

During the appearance on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, Rohit Shetty spoke about Samay Raina and praised his distinct way of speaking. He said, “I like the way he speaks. Samay has a style, which we call dialogue delivery. He has a particular way of speaking.”

Check out Ranveer Allahbadia’s post here:

The filmmaker also lauded Samay’s comic timing, calling it “perfect”. He further added, “Iska style alag hai” (His style is different). When asked if he would ever cast Samay in one of his films, Rohit laughed and said, “I like that guy. He has a sense of comedy and a way of speaking. That’s what works for him.”

For the unversed, Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, had content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jasprit Singh as guests on the controversial episode. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, who has over 10 million followers on YouTube, asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Advertisement

His remarks left fellow judges—including Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchalani, and influencer Apoorva Mukhija—visibly shocked and speechless.

Following the uproar, FIR was registered by the authorities against the content creators. Except Samay’s, all the content creators recorded their statements with Maharashtra’s Cyber Cell. Many celebrities have also spoken out on the issue, while a few defended the YouTubers, others slammed them.