When Natasa Stankovic broke down on Nach Baliye 9 sets; left stage without informing anyone for THIS reason

Natasa Stankovic is currently in the news because of her alleged separation from cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya. However, the Serbian model-turned-actress raised eyebrows during her stint in Nach Baliye 9. Natasa participated in the show with ex-flame Aly Goni and in one of the episodes, she faced a few issues and left the stage without informing anyone.

What made Natasa Stankovic storm out of Nach Baliye stage?

In the episode, Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic performed on the song Chikni Chameli. While Goni was seen as a female in a blue dress, Natasa became a version of Charlie Chaplin. Amidst their act, Stankovic forgot a few steps and couldn't perform as per expectation. When asked about the same by then-judge Raveena Tandon, Natasa started to cry and left the stage. Ahmed Khan, another judge on the show was quite furious about Natasa's behavior and expressed being insulted by Stankovic's unprofessional behavior.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's breakdown clip from Nach Baliye 9 sets here:

Sunny Deol was also present along with son Karan Deol for the promotion of his movie and he too felt awkward with Natasa's act. As she left the stage, Deol was seen asking the team to start with the next performance.

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic's apology

After things settled down, Natasa returned to the sets wherein she apologized to the judges. Aly Goni supported her and tried to justify her side of the story to the judges.

Goni mentioned Stankovic's struggle because of the language barrier. The judges forgave them later.

More about Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian dancer and model. She entered Indian showbiz as a model and worked for top brands before bagging a dance number in Ajay Devgn's Satyagraha. Natasa also appeared in projects like The Holiday, Bigg Boss 8 and Badshah's song DJ Wale Babu among others.

