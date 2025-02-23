When Surbhi Chandna REACTED to being called Dhanashree Verma's lookalike; THROWBACK

Dhanashree Verma has been in the news lately for her alleged divorce from her estranged husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. It was on February 20 when it was reported that Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were divorced officially. Amidst this, an old video of Television actress Surbhi Chandna has been doing rounds on the internet. In this old interview, Surbhi can be seen reacting to comments where she is called Dhanashree's lookalike.

In an interview with Filmygyan earlier, Surbhi Chandna was asked by a fan whether she has accepted Dhanashree Verma as her sister. Surbhi laughed at this question but answered, "There are 7 faces in the world similar. One we have found, 5 are yet to be found."

Surbhi continued, "Of what I know about her is I think she dances really well, and I think where she is, is because of her hard work for sure." Reflecting on the question asked by the fan, Surbhi emphasized, "One day, if she comes to tie Rakhi or I go to her to tie Rakhi, then we will do that (laughs)."

Surbhi also mentioned that she would love to meet Dhanashree Verma one day and revealed how she has never met her. She expressed her wish to click pictures with the choreographer.

The actress accepted the fact they both look quite similar and said, "Kabhi kabhi mujhe bhi thoda sa resemblance lagta hai, mujhe jab log bhejte hain na ki (sometimes even I see the resemblance when people send me messages saying) 'I thought it was you,' or 'Is this Surbhi Chandna or Dhanashree Verma?'"

The reason for Dhanashree Verma making headlines is because of her alleged separation from Yuzvendra Chahal. According to ABP News, the former couple completed the legal proceedings for their separation on February 20. As per the report, the final hearing and all the necessary formalities related to their divorce took place at the Bandra Family Court.

During the hearing, Chahal and Verma stated they had "compatibility issues" and disclosed that they had been living separately for the past 18 months. However, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra are yet to comment on their alleged divorce.

Coming back to Surbhi Chandna, the actress has been a part of several shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Sanjivani, Naagin 5, Sherdil Shergill, and more.