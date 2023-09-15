‘When you don’t have MONEY...': Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stars Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare's hilarious video

The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by the fearless filmmaker Rohit Shetty, commenced with an electrifying start that immediately grabbed the attention of fans. Among the contestants were Shiv Thakare and Anjali Anand, who, unfortunately, were evicted from the show. However, these Khatron Ke Khiladi buddies have reunited outside the high-octane reality show. Recently, Shiv Thakare shared a side-splitting video where he and Anjali are seen humorously depicting their point of view when they run out of money for grocery shopping. Their hilarious take on this everyday scenario has left fans in splits.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare's rib-tickling grocery video:

Yesterday, on 15th September, Shiv Thakare treated his Instagram followers to a side-splitting video featuring Anjali Anand. The video humorously portrayed their POV “When you don’t have MONEY to buy groceries you rely on Talent.” The duo were seen grooving on the catchy tune of I Am the Best from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. In his caption, Shiv Thakare added a touch of wit, stating, "Be Bold or Italic or sometimes just best, but never regular. We are Limited edition @anjalidineshanand #shivthakare #family #srkfan."

Both Khiladi were twinning in the matching black outfits, with Anjali Anand wearing a black pullover and pants paired with big hoop earrings, while Shiv Thakare sported a distinctive tank top, black leather jacket, and grayish trousers.

Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare’s work front:

Anjali Anand garnered fame through her remarkable performance in the TV series Dhhai Kilo Prem, where she received acclaim for her portrayal in a unique storyline. She also graced the screens in the popular TV serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. More recently, she made a notable appearance in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare is renowned for his journey as a reality television personality. His television career took off with the reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, where he reached the semi-finals, showcasing his adventurous spirit. He later gained even more recognition when he participated in Bigg Boss Season 16, emerging as the first runner-up.

