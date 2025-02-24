When Yuzvendra Chahal said Dhanashree Verma demands 'diamonds' after fights on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11; WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines due to their divorce news. Chahal is an Indian cricketer, while Dhanashree is a professional choreographer. She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, where Yuzvendra made a guest appearance to show his support for his then-wife. During one of the game segments, Yuzvendra humorously mentioned that Dhanashree had demanded diamonds after a fight.

In one of the episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan announced a game competition between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree. According to the rules, Dhanashree and Yuzi took turns holding placards, with the other person having to guess what was written on the placard within 10 seconds. When Dhanashree held up her placard, the word 'Diamond' was written on it.

As Yuzvendra had to make Dhanashree understand the word 'Diamond' written on the placard, he told her, "Joh humesha aap demand karte ho (The thing that you demand every time)." Dhanashree Verma asked, "What?" This statement made Gauahar Khan's jaws drop.

When Dhanashree was unable to guess, Yuzvendra explained, "Jab bhi ladayi hoti hai uske badd aap kuch na kuch demand karte ho (Whenever we fight, you then demand something)."

Watch Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's video here-

Dhanashree mentioned how she demands an apology after every fight and said, "Say Sorry?" The choreographer was unable to guess the word Diamond within 10 seconds. Dhanashree looked surprised after seeing the word and asked Yuzvendra when she demanded a diamond.

Yuzvendra then showed his earrings to Dhanashree. However, the latter clarified how she never demanded a diamond. Their fun, interactive game left everyone in splits as both gave memorable moments.

Yuzvendra's appearance on the show of the show brought smiles to everyone's faces and everyone gave him a warm welcome. Judge Farah Khan also teased Yuzvendra for reaching out to Dhanashree for dance classes.

Yuzvendra revealed how they had mutual friends, and when he messaged her about the classes, Dhanashree replied to him after 10-15 days. The Indian cricketer admitted to being a sincere student while taking online dance classes from Dhanashree for two months.

Yuzvendra shared that he would watch Dhanashree Dace for the first time live on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He praised his alleged ex-wife for showing support by accompanying him to cricket matches.

Dhanashree also performed with her choreographer, and their performance depicted her love story with Chahal. After their performance, the judges Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan praised Dhanashree's dance. Special guest Raveena Tandon also applauded her.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce news has been in the headlines. As per reports, the beloved couple, whose love story has been fans' favorite love tale, officially parted ways on February 20 and cited 'compatibility issues' as the reason for their separation.