Which Bollywood actor makes Karan Kundrra starstruck? Hint: He is one of the Khans

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the television industry who has captivated a loyal fanbase with his hard work over the years. The actor who has proved his acting mettle in television as well as in Bollywood recently revealed the actor who makes him feel starstruck every time he meets him. And guess who’s that? None other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Kundrra on actors who make him starstruck

The interviewer asked Karan Kundrra to name one actor who makes him star-struck. He doesn’t take time to think and replies it’s Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about why he chose King Khan, he says, “There’s something about him. No matter how old I get, Shah Rukh is Shah Rukh… There’s something about him. The way he holds your hand and gives you that one look in our eyes, and you go like, ‘hayyee!’ Nobody has that.”

After his answer, he also adds Salman Khan’s name. He says, “Even Salman bhai, for that matter. Every time I meet, it feels like wicket ka war chal raha hain, aur maine kisi ko mara pita hain, and abhi band bajne wali hain. But that is because he has got that elder brother vibe. (Every time we meet, it feels like there’s a wicket war going and I have beaten someone, and now I will face the consequence.)”

Advertisement

Check out Karan Kundrra's recent social media post here:

In the same conversation, the interviewer also asked him to name one Bollywood actor to whom he would go for advice in love. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant said it would be Shah Rukh Khan again.

Karan Kundrra's current work

Talking about his professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently busy entertaining the viewers on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The cooking show, which is more of a comedy show, is hosted by Bharti Singh. It features renowned actors and comedians who participated in partners and cooking dishes assigned by Harpal Singh Sodhi. Karan Kundrra is seen with Arjun Bijlani.

The show also features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni, among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Is Jaaved Jaaferi participating in show? Here's what he has to say