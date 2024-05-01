Shark Tank India 3’s Amit Jain recently sat down for a chat with his fellow Shark Ritesh Agarwal. During the conversation, the later asked the former some quirky questions which Jain replied with honesty. From the funniest Shark in the tank to his favorite song that he plays in his car, find out his interesting responses below.

Amit Jain’s favorite song

Talking about his favorite song, Amit Jain said it’s Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi. Ritesh responded saying he also loves the song. The former also shared that he finds it very inspiring and revealed that this song plays in his car every day when he drives to work. “It gives me the energy,” added the Shark.

Check out glimpses of their conversation here:

What would Amit Jain be, if not an entrepreneur?

Among the many interesting questions, Ritesh also asked the Shark Tank India 3 judge about his alternative career choice. Jain didn't take much time to think and replied, "Main kya hota? Main techie hota because I am a techie at heart." [What I would have been? I would be a techie because I am a techie at heart]

Amit Jain calls Aman Gupta the funniest Shark

Ritesh Agarwal asked Amit Jain, “Who is the funniest Shark on Shark Tank India 3?” Amit instantly replied, “Aman Gupta.” Ritesh says that he also agrees with him on this.

Amit Jain on his favorite reality show

Ritesh Agarwal also asks him about his favorite reality show. No point in guessing this because Amit Jain answered, “Shark Tank India” without any thinking.

During the beginning of the conversation, Agarwal also asked Jain to name 3 things that one should look forward to when visiting Jaipur. The Shark, who hails from the Pink City of India, immediately replied, "Food, culture, and vibe, all 3 are great.“

Amit was also asked who he would like to bring in as ‘sharks’ in the next season. He answered, “I love the Zerodha founders."

Before starting the chat, Ritesh Agarwal mentioned that Amit Jain has made a big contribution toward bringing him on the show and thanked him. To this, Jain replied, “You are an awesome Shak.” Ritesh smiled and said that he was trying to be one.

