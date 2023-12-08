Who is Aoora, K-pop singer set to enter Bigg Boss 17 house?

Bigg Boss 17 has been making headlines since the reality show aired on October 15th. The season is going to be more interesting as K-pop sensation Aoora is all set to enter the house. The craze of K-pop among Indian audiences is nothing new and the news of the Korean singer entering the house has united K-pop and Bigg Boss loyalists.

The internet is abuzz with the news of Aoora entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, for those who are far away from the world of K-pop, but love watching Bigg Boss for the gossip, this article is for them. Let’s take a quick glance at who the singer is and why he is going viral in India, before he enters the show.

Who is Aoora?

Aoora is one of the most popular and loved K-pop artists who enjoy fan following across the world. Aoora is his stage name, and his real name is Park Min-jun. The South Korean singer and composer was a member of the boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik.

He was also one half of the EDM duo TROPHY CAT, which was formed in 2017. He was also a member of COMSMAN. The rapper-singer-songwriter made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the single Body Party.

Grab or Bite, Rollin’ Rollin’, Smooth, Body Talk are some of his trending songs.

Why did Aoora go viral in India?

From churning out remixes of classic Hindi hits to immersing in cultural activities, Aoora is surely having the time of his life in India. The desi life that he has been living for the past few months caught the attention of the netizens, as a result, he shares a strong connection with the Indian audience.

The K-pop singer has been sharing reels on his official Instagram handle dancing to trending Hindi songs and funny relatable content on his time in India.

Aoora enjoys Durga Puja

During Durga Puja this year, the K-pop singer uploaded a video of himself enjoying the puja in Mumbai. He participated in Dhunuchi Naach and posed with Rani Mukerji, Vikas Khanna, and other celebrities. Needless to say, his fans went crazy seeing him enjoy the festival.

Uploading the video, he wrote, “My first Durga Pooja experience on the 8th day of Navratri! It was such an amazing experience to do “Dhunuchi Dance “ with dancers from Kolkata. Happy Durga Pooja. Happy Navratri.”

Aoora dons veshti to dance on Kalapakkaara

In another video, the K-pop singer is seen donning a veshti, the traditional attire of South India and dancing to Kalapakkaara, the hit song from the Malayalam movie, King of Kotha. The video shows him grooving on the streets.

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Let’s have fun 🇰🇷🇮🇳 Dance dance together Saturday night. #Kalapakkaara #kingofkotha”

Aoora dances on What Jhumka

Even before Aoora arrived in India, the singer shared his love for the country on social media. He participated in the viral Whhat Jhumka trend from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Wearing a pink shirt and matching steps with a girl dressed in lehenga, he uploaded the video with the caption, “Jhumka Dance in Korea 🇰🇷🇮🇳”

The K-pop singer has spent several months in India and in his interviews, he revealed how much he enjoys the Indian culture, food, and weather. He also revealed that he is trying to learn Hindi and English to better connect with his Indian fans. After spending a long time in India, he went back to Korea last month, only to return after two weeks.

He has also visited many temples and performed at concerts across the country. In September, he visited Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea. During his time there, he also visited several temples. In June, he performed at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai.

Furthermore, he recently collaborated with Honey Singh for Kalaastar from Honey 3.0. Announcing the news on social media yesterday, he wrote, "Music has no boundaries🇮🇳 🇰🇷 It was so much fun and honour to sing with my favourite Yo Yo Honey Singh @yoyohoneysingh How do you like this Kpop Punjabi Mix"

Why is Aoora entering the Bigg Boss 17 house?

On Thursday, the official channel of Bigg Boss 17, Colors TV announced on social media that a Korean sensation will enter the house as the third wildcard entrant. The promo video announced, “Please welcome the biggest K-pop sensation.”

The promo was accompanied by the caption, “Jab hogi wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation.Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Another promo released today revealed the face and name of the Korean singer. In the promo, Aoora is also seen matching steps with host Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. It is uploaded with the caption, "K-Pop sensation Aoora makes a banging wild card entry on the Bigg Boss stage!"

Watch the latest promo of Aoora on the Bigg Boss 17 stage here:

It is not known yet if Aoora's stay inside the house will be short like Orry's or if he will be a wild card participant playing the game like others. Fans of the K-pop singer cannot wait to see him inside the house and how he interacts with the contestants.

