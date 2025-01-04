Who is Dhanashree Verma? Net worth, profession and more; Know everything about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife

Dhanashree Verma, known for being one of the successful choreographers, has been all over the headlines lately due to her troubled married life with Indian cricketer Yuzi aka Yuzvendra Chahal. Reports of their separation are rife and it is reported that the couple will soon officially announce their separation. While Chahal is known to be one of the finest cricketers, do you Dhanashree Verma was a dentist before she stepped into the world of glamour?

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma was born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, UAE. Many might not know but Dhanashree is a dentist by profession. She pursued dentistry at DY Patil College, Mumbai in 2014. While following her profession, Dhanashree also followed her passion for dance wholeheartedly.

Dhanashree launched her own YouTube channel and uploaded several dance videos. She gained popularity for her amazing dance moves. The dentist-turned-dancer garnered massive followers across the nation. At present, Dhanashree has 2.79 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has more than 6.2 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Her source of income is estimated to be from her social media platforms, brand endorsements, and choreography. According to an ABP report, her estimated net worth is 3 million dollars (approximately Rs 24 crore). After marrying Yuzi, the actress actively pursued her passion and her profession.

Dhanashree even made her Television debut by participating in the hit celeb dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Advertisement

Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 22, 2020. They are considered as one of the most adorable couples in the sports and entertainment industry. However, as reports of their divorce are circulating on the internet, it seems that their perfect relationship has been facing challenges.

Their fans have also expressed concern over the same on social media platforms. As these reports are doing rounds, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra have remained tight-lipped about it.

ALSO READ: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-wife Dhanashree headed for divorce after 4 years? Report