Who is Elvish Yadav? Is he entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wild card contestant?

Viewers are ready for an extended dose of drama, entertainment, and reality TV madness as Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently got an extension. With the recent announcement of an extension in Weekend Ka Vaar, the show promises to bring more excitement. Amidst the extension, rumors have been circulating about the addition of two popular personalities to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Actress Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav are reportedly set to join the Salman Khan-hosted show, adding their unique personalities to the already eclectic mix of contestants.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a YouTuber and social media content creator who enjoys a considerable fan base. The 25-year-old, who hails from Gurugram, started his YouTube channel in 2016 and got popular quickly. He has two channels, 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs' and 'Elvish Yadav'. While on the first channel, he uploads daily videos, the second channel is for the short films he creates. He has more than 5 million followers on Instagram and above 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube. The young social media sensation also has his own clothing line, 'systumm_clothing'. Elvish is also an automobile enthusiast and posts videos and photos of luxury cars.

Today, Elvish uploaded a video on social media where he is heard saying, "Aab time aa gaya ghar ka system change karneka. Tumhara bhai, mein aa raha hu ghar k andaar, ek ek kaa system hang karne aur sabko bang karne. So see you guys there." This video was enough to confirm the speculations surrounding his entry inside the house. Fans of the YouTuber reacted to the video saying Elvish has their full support. Most comments read, "Elvish Yadav vote button." Some also shared that they like him better than Abhishek Malhan, the popular YouTuber who goes by the name Fukra Insaan.

