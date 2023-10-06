Who is Gehana Vasisth? Marriage rumors with Faizan Ansari to getting arrested in pornography case

Actress Gehana Vasisth often makes headlines and is a well-known name in the industry. While she has explored the world of acting in the television and film industry, she is also a well-known television presenter. The actress is best known for starring in and even directing several erotic movies. Over the years, more than her acting talent, it's her controversies that kept her in the headlines. Let's take a close look at the life of the actress and the controversies she has been part of.

Who is Gehana Vasisth?

Although the actress is known to all as Gehana Vasisth, not many know that her real name is Vandana Tiwari. A native of Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh, she has one younger sister and two younger brothers. Born in 1988, Gehana was a studious student, and apparently, acting happened luck by chance. She got some modeling gigs during her college days that helped her to get her pocket money and pay off college fees. Then she got a chance to come to Mumbai, after doing a few commercials and television stints, she focused on her career in the Telugu industry.

About Gehana Vasisth's career

Gehana started her career with modeling. She has extensively worked with many brands as a model, followed by working on commercials. After doing several advertisements for various brands, she tried her luck at anchoring with the Sahara One channel. She anchored popular events for many news channels as well. Later, she also appeared as a VJ in a show for MTV India.

In 2012, she was crowned Miss Asia Bikini which put her under the spotlight. Soon, she bagged a few acting projects. Speaking about her acting stint, the actress was seen in Star Plus's drama Behenein. However, she is best known for starring in Alt Balaji's adult comedy web series Gandii Baat. In addition, Gehana has appeared in various item numbers in movies like Operation Duryodhana, Peigal Jaakkirathai, and Preminchu Pilladu, among others. She has also acted in Telugu and Hindi movies like Btech Love Story, Luckhnowi Ishq, and so on.

Gehana Vasisth marriage rumors with Faizan Ansari

In June this year, rumors spread that the Gandii Baat actress tied the knot with Faizan Ansari. Images from their nikah ceremony, where the two were all decked up in traditional attire surfaced on the internet. The picture showed them signing the legal papers while wearing garlands. It was also reported that Faizan was Gehana's boyfriend and she got converted to marry the social media personality. However, it soon turned out that these were just baseless rumors. Later that month, she posted on social media and wrote, "Guys, I never got married. It was just a webseries shoot n nothing else."

She also wrote in the caption that she already has a boyfriend, and she doesn't know Faizan well. Her caption reads, "Hey guys, M gehana vasisth. Clarifying that, I never ever got married to any one n it was just a Webseries shoot …Nothing else at all. M also clarifying that I don’t even know Faizan much..That was my second meeting for shoot n 3rd I met him on my birthday celebration time …And most important I just don’t even know his full name , from where he belongs or whatever it is ....I hv a boyfriend since ages and his name is ram … so no point of getting hitched with anyone else and specially with some1 who I don’t even know.."

Gehana Vasisth arrested in pornography case

In 2021, Gehana Vasisth was arrested in connection with Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case. Reportedly, she was involved in shooting and uploading adult content on mobile apps. Later, she also came out in support of Raj Kundra. However, she was arrested and later granted bail. She slammed the authorities and told the media that she had been framed. She told Hindustan Times, "First of all there’s no censorship on digital platforms, whatever people want, they’re making. But whatever videos that we’ve made for the app, in no way can you call it porn. We all know what porn is, but we were not doing porn. One needs to watch these videos first and then call them porn. These are the same category of content that other big OTT platforms make. But when we don’t target them, why target me, why target Raj Kundra?”

In 2019, the actress suffered cardiac arrest while shooting and was rushed to the hospital.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned controversies and facts about the actor are reported by DNA India and Hindustan Times. We make all efforts to share possible accurate facts, however, unless otherwise mentioned. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: Kavya’s IAS journey takes tumultuous turn; will she survive?