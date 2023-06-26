Who is Navya actress Somya Seth’s second husband Shubham Chuhadia? Know details here

The Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actress Somya Sheth has tied the knot for the second time with her long-time boyfriend, Shubham Chuhadia. Earlier, she was married to Arun Kapoor, with whom she has a son. For the past five years, the actress has been living in the United States with her son and her life saw several ups and downs. Recently, she grabbed headlines for finding love again. Let's take a look at who Shubhan Chuhadia is.

Somya Seth ties the knot with Shubham Chuhadia

On June 22nd, the couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding in the presence of their closest family members. Sharing her happiness, Somya said, "We gave our parents one day, June 21, wherein we both agreed to do whatever they wanted - so they did Haldi and Mehendi. And the next day, June 22 was doing it our way. Shubhangi Chuhadia, Shubham's sister, got ordained and as in the TV show Friends-style, we took our vows. There were no guests. Only the most important people in our lives like our immediate family members and just a couple of friends were invited to our wedding."

Take a look at Shubham with Somya and her son here:

Who is Shubham Chuhadia?

Shubham hails from Chittorgarh. He is an architect and designer based in the US. He met the actress when he rented a room in her apartment and they got close during the pandemic. Somya shared, "He is 'the One' and is not a one day feeling, but rather my everyday feeling. It is like we fit in the puzzle kinda feeling."

For the unversed, in 2017, Somya shifted to the United States with her husband leaving behind her flourishing TV career. However, the actress suffered physical and mental trauma in her marriage and parted ways. She moved on and started living separately with her son, Ayden.

