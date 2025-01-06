Who is Raghav Tiwari, actor stabbed in recent road accident? Everything to know about the Crime Patrol fame

Actor Raghav Tiwari, best known for his role in Crime Patrol, was the victim of a violent road rage incident in Mumbai's Versova area on December 30. The altercation began when Tiwari accidentally collided with a biker while crossing the road. Despite apologizing immediately, the situation quickly turned violent.

The biker, identified as Mohammad Zaid, who is reportedly the son of director Parvez Shaikh, reacted aggressively. According to Tiwari, Zaid verbally abused him before escalating the situation into physical violence. Tiwari recounted that Zaid stabbed him twice and kicked him to the ground. The attack intensified when Zaid retrieved a liquor bottle and an iron rod from his bike's trunk.

“I asked him why he was abusing me, and in his anger, he dismounted his bike and stabbed me twice. He then kicked me in the stomach, causing me to fall,” recalled Tiwari.

In an attempt to defend himself, Tiwari used a piece of wood to strike Zaid's hand, causing the bottle to fall. However, Zaid then hit Tiwari on the head twice with the iron rod before fleeing the scene. Tiwari's friends rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The actor later approached the police with details of the attack and CCTV footage as evidence. However, he claimed the authorities did not take immediate action and had not arrested the accused despite the severity of the assault. Tiwari described the attacker as a "professional knife attacker," emphasizing the brutal nature of the incident.

Raghav Tiwari, originally from Rajasthan, has a diverse acting portfolio. Apart from Crime Patrol, he has appeared in Bollywood films such as Mary Kom, Chalo Dilli, and The Pushkar Lodge. He has also worked in web series, including Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, The Trial, The Jengaburu Curse, and Kambakht Ishq, mostly in supporting roles.

