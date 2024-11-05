Who is Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma? All about Anupamaa fame’s husband Ashwin Verma and his previous marriages

Rupali Ganguly is a household name owing to her stint in Anupamaa. However, as of now, the actress is the talk of the town after her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, made explosive claims against her. Esha, who is Ashwin Verma's daughter from his previous marriage, accused the actress of being psychotic, stone-hearted, and having horrible values.

Ashwin has already responded to her daughter's allegations. The controversy is becoming bigger; meanwhile, let's find out everything about Esha Verma.

Currently 26 years old, Esha Verma is the elder daughter of Ashwin Verma from his second marriage. She lives in New Jersey along with her mother and sister. Talking about her education, she is an alumnus of Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

In a public statement, she leveled serious allegations against Rupali and claimed that the actress had an affair with his father, Ashwin, while he was married to her mother. Esha told Free Press that Ganguly's affair with Ashwin started when she was only two years old.

She claimed that the Anupamaa fame would threaten her when she visited Mumbai to meet her father. Making another shocking claim, Esha said, "Rupali would come to my house in New Jersey and stay in my parent's bedroom and steal my mother’s jewelry."

Advertisement

Talking about Ashwin Verma's marriages, the details about his first wife and relationship are under wraps, but insights into his second marriage to Sapna Verma circulated on the internet. Ashwin and Sapna tied the knot in 1997 and their marriage lasted till 2008. They have two daughters.

So before getting hitched to Rupali Ganguly, Ashwin (an advertising filmmaker) married twice. He and the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress got wed in 2013 and they were blessed with Rudransh in the same year.

The businessman lived in the US for 19 years before permanently shifting to India. According to News 18, he co-owns and runs an advertising agency with Rupali.

Take a look at one of Rupali Ganguly's posts here:

Taking to his official X handle, Ashwin reflected on the ongoing controversy. An excerpt from his note read, "I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship, as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

Advertisement

As of now, Rupali Ganguly has not commented on the allegations.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin Verma REACTS to alleged daughter's shocking claims about actress being 'psychotic'