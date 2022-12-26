Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend Sheezan Khan arrested in abetment to suicide case; 5 things to know about him

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Sheezan Khan, who is presently a part of the fantasy show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, is in the news since his co-star Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24. Sheezan and Tunisha essay the lead roles in the show, and the duo's chemistry was loved by the viewers. Their on-screen chemistry turned into off-screen as well, and both were in a relationship. However, after dating for some time, the duo decided to part ways, and just 15 days after breaking up, Tunisha decided to end her life.

As per the police statement, the actress was 'tremendously depressed', due to which she decided to take a drastic step. One of her friends also revealed that she was leading a tough life without her father and her mother also had issues. The source also revealed that Tunisha was on medication and seeing a therapist. She had anxiety issues as she was deprived of love since her childhood. Post-Tunisha Sharma's demise, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police under Section 306 of the IPC after Tunisha's mother filed an FIR against him, and abetment to suicide case was registered. Speaking about Sheezan Khan, the actor is not a new name in the entertainment fraternity. He has been a part of several shows over the years and has had an illustrious career in the industry. We bring you 5 things about Sheezan's personal and professional life that you might want to know. Here are 5 Things to know about Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend Sheezan Khan: Sheezan Khan (28) was born on 9th September 1994 and raised in Mumbai. The actor also completed his education in the city itself. Speaking about Sheezan's family, the actor has two elder sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who are also well-known actresses in the telly industry. Sheezan is very close to his mother, Kehekshan, and sister Falaq Naaz. The brother-sister duo have several reels and photos together on their Instagram handle.

Sheezan started his acting career in 2013 with Jodha Akbar and is known for his role as Sultan Murad Mirza. On 18 June 2013, the first episode of Jodha Akbar aired on Television, and it was Sheezan's first appearance on TV. The show starred Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma in lead roles.

Sheezan then starred in Silsila Pyaar Ka, in which he played the role of Vinay Saxena. The actor became popular after his stint in this hit show. Later, he became a part of several shows like Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. Sheezan Khan is also active on social media, a fitness freak, and an avid traveler. His social media posts prove his passion for these activities and he also has a huge fan following of 234k on his Instagram handle.

Tunisha Sharma's demise case: The 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and starred in several hit shows. Not only this, but the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Moreover, she was also featured in several music videos alongside popular actors. Tunisha's sudden demise has left fans, friends, and the entire entertainment fraternity in deep shock. After Tunisha's death news, several celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Sayantani Ghosh, Kanwar Dhillon, Rashami Desai, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Akanksha Puri took to their social media handles and extended condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. For the uninformed, she passed away on the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul by suicide in Sheezan Khan's makeup room. It happened when the shoot was going on in Ramdev Studio in Filmcity. She was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25, morning by a team of 4 to 5 doctors in J J Hospital, Mumbai. After which, it was stated by the doctors that the 20-year-old actress died due to suffocation. Speaking about Tunisha's funeral, it will be held on 27 December but there has been no official announcement of the same. The actress’s family is currently waiting for her aunt, Tunisha’s mother’s elder sister to reach Mumbai. According to the reports, Sheezan changed his statement during questioning when asked about his breakup and fight with Tunisha. The police also stated that Sheezan is not cooperating with the investigation. Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

