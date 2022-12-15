Who is Tapu Ke Papa in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Everything about audience's favourite Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a very popular show on telly screens which has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. The show has a massive fan following and each of its characters has a separate fan base. Among the popular characters of the show like Taarak Mehta, Bhide, Popatlal, Madhavi, Sodhi, Babita and others, the most prominent among them is Jethalal, who is the main protagonist of the show. He is also the main protagonist of the show, who has been the main attraction of the show for more than 14 years.

Jethalal aka Tapu ke Papa is the lead character in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is a Gujarati businessman who own an electronics shop in Mumbai. He lives in Gokuldham society, along with his wife Daya, father Champaklal Gada and his son Tapendra or Tapu. He is shown as ideal son and dutiful husband. In the show, he is often getting into trouble caused by himself or other, leaving his distressed and helpless. In the show, he is also shown as having a massive crush on his neighbour Babita and he is always ready to do anything for her, which often creates comical situations in the show. The show offers a bouquet of emotions from happiness, sadness, love and laughter.

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom, which is loosely based on the stories of popular writer and cartoonist Taarak Mehta. The show focuses on the daily life hurdles in the lives of people residing in Gokuldham society. It offers a different and hilarious way of handling common life situations, making the audience laugh out loud. The show is produced Asit Modi and it had started airing from 28 July in 2008. The show has been frequenting in the top 5 shows on the TRP list over the past decade.

Why has the character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahbecome so famous?

The role of Tapu ke papa aka Jethalal has become an iconic character of the TV screen. He has been ruling the hearts of his fans for more than a decade. The character is quite popular among the audience owing to the relatibility factor. It is the common life issues and joys of Jethalal, which makes him likable by others. Audience is very amused by the comical situation in Jethalal’s life and how he reacts towards them.

Who plays the role of Tapu ke Papa in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

The role of Tapu Ke Papa is played by the talented actor Dilip Joshi. He has been associated with the show from the start and had been the pivotal actor of the show. The actor is quite appreciated for his remarkable expressions, which makes audience laugh out loud. The actor has been essaying the role excellently for the past many years and he had become more popular for his stage name other than his real name.

Dilip Joshi's experience of playing the role of Tapu ke Papa in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi has received lots of love and appreciation for his character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is humbled by the love he has received over the years and has often shared that he loves to play the character and entertain his audience. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he had shared, “My show is a comedy show and it's fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

The fame he received by playing Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi has become quite a popular name in India as well as overseas due his excellent portrayal of the role of Jethalal. The show is watched by people of all age groups and has a massive loyal audience. People all over the couple know his with respect to his screen name of Jethalal. His character also offers fodder to meme makers, owing to which he is also quiet popular on social media.

Past work of Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi is a popular name of the entertainment industry, who has worked in several TV shows as well as movies. Some popular movies include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, One 2 Ka 4, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, and others. He has been associated with telly sector also for a long time. Some of his famous shows are Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Do Aur Do Paanch, Sewalal Mewalal, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati, Hum Sab Baraati, Malini Iyer, C.I.D Special Bureau, F.I.R., and presently he is seen in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah.