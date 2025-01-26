Who is the actress who joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rohit Purohit aka Armaan Poddar’s mother?

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shhukla’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoys immense popularity owing to the gripping storyline. Recently, the show saw the introduction of a new character, Shivani, who was Madhav Poddar’s first wife and Armaan Poddar’s biological mother. Read on to know about the actress who has stepped into the role.

Actress Vibhuti Thakur is essaying the role of Shivani. The latest episode gave a glimpse of the character who is seen in the hospital. She is seen taken care of by RK, but Abhira later finds out RK is not her son. She has been separated from her child many years back. The actress was earlier seen in Kyunki Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

Fans are hopeful that the introduction of Armaan’s (played by Rohit Purohit) biological mother will bring significant changes in the storyline and that Armaan-Abhira’s relationship will improve. For the uninitiated, currently, the plot revolves around the couple’s divorce.

While no one knows that Shivani is Armaan’s mother, it will be interesting to see how the latter will react once he finds out about his biological mother. Fans are confident that Vidya will manipulate Armaan and won’t let him go away.

Most recently, the character of RK (played by Siddharth Shivpuri) has also been introduced in the show. The lawyer, RK is seen as a light-hearted person who always goes around cracking jokes. While Abhira (played by Samridhii Shukla) initially considered him to be weird, once she discovered why he chases money, her perceptions changed. She also decided to continue to work with him.

Besides Abhira and Armaan’s divorce, the plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also gotten interesting with Abhira and Charu’s confession of love. The Goenka and Poddar families now know about them, and the latest promo shows that Abhira and Armaan will talk to each other about their siblings.

