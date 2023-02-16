Who is the new Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Know 5 lesser-known facts about Nitish Bhaluni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on the screens and has a massive fan following owing to its entertaining storyline. It has been more than 14 years since the show has been making a massive population laugh at its hilarious content and has hooked the attention of the masses. From Dayaben's garba and Jethalal's life crisis to Popatlal's marriage and Tapu Sena's mischievousness, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah very well portrayed the lives of typical Indian Co-operative Housing societies and won hearts. Each actor and their acting prowess were applauded by the viewers. Recently the show again grabbed the attention of the masses as a new actor joined the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For a long time, the viewers were missing the presence of their favorite character Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada. Earlier, Raj Anadkat, who essayed the role of Tapu had quit the longest-running sitcom and announced on social media that his association with the show has ended. Soon after this, the audience was eagerly waiting for a new Tapu to join the star cast of the show. A few days ago, the makers revealed that the hunt for Tapu is finally over as they have roped in Nitish Bhaluni to essay the role.

Nitish Bhaluni has already started shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and episodes starring him will soon premiere. As the audience will soon see Nitish essaying the role, let's see some of the lesser-known facts about the actor. Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the new Tapu that is Nitish Bhaluni: Nitish Bhaluni was born on 26th June 1999 in Rampur, Himachal Pradesh. Nitish Bhaluni has a Diploma degree in Mechanical Engineering from Government Polytechnic College Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. He was previously seen on Azad TV’s show Meri Doli Mere Angna as Saransh. Nitish has appeared in a few episodes of season 3 of Criminal Just: Adhura Sach. In 2021, he featured in an advertisement for Qubo Video Doorbell.

It will be interesting to see how Nitish Bhaluni will grab the attention of the viewers with his acting prowess. About Tapu: The character of Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada was earlier essayed by Bhavya Gandhi. The actor gained immense recognition for his character as he created a nuisance in his father, Jethalal's life. After being associated with the show from its inception, 2008-2017, Bhavya took an exit from the show as he wanted to explore new opportunities. After Bhavya Gandhi's exit, Raj Anadkat stepped into his shows to essay the role of Tapu, Tipendra Jethalal Gada. Raj's acting chops were also applauded by the audiences and he did justice to the character. Raj was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2017 to 2022. Update on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Speaking about Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, several actors such as Raj Anadkat, Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception also took a midway exit. About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Janubhai Mehta was a veteran writer, columnist, and humourist who wrote a weekly column titled 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine, which then became audiences' favorite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

