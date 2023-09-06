Why Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam's friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary went kaput; read shocking deets

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam have been in the headlines for a few days owing to their fight. The actresses who were best friends in the controversial reality show have been in the news after Archana unfollowed Priyanka on social media. Earlier, Archana refused to talk about her fight with Priyanka and had just mentioned being hurt by the latter's action. On the other hand, Priyanka called Archana's behaviour childish and immature. Now, Archana has finally shared what happened between the two and why she is hurt.

Here's why Archana's friendship with Priyanka went kaput:

While talking to Siddharth Kannan on Jio Cinema Live chat, Archana Gautam revealed the reason behind unfollowing Priyanka and cutting her ties off. When asked about unfollowing Priyanka, Archana shared, "One-sided friendships never work. Even Salman sir had mentioned that if there is no respect in the bond then one shouldn't continue it. So I felt there is no use of maintaining the friendship as I am giving my 100% and I am not getting 100% from her. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka and I had fights but everything used to get resolved. In Bigg Boss, I was interested in politics. Now that I have come out of the Bigg Boss house my focus from politics has shifted to acting after listening to everyone's opinion. I want to do TV shows, web series and music videos. So it feels that Priyanka is feeling that competition due to which she has changed."

Archana also opened up about what happened at (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) Priyanka's birthday bash and mentioned how she made efforts on the latter's special day. Firstly, Archana said, "On her birthday I filled my whole Instagram handle with her pictures. She called me at midnight 1 am I went to her house with gifts to party because she called me and I give my 100% in friendship. She then called me in Karjat for her birthday celebration and I denied going along with her friends. I thought I might be a disturbance among her friends. She still insisted me to come and so I went. I drove for 5 hours to Karjat and also picked Rajiv (Rajiv Adatia), his brother and his friend in my car. When I reached there, for formality she said hi and then when I went in the pool, she got out, she didn't let me take a video for her birthday and she ran away. She did it consciously that if I uploaded a story, she would have to repost it."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's contestant explained how Priyanka didn't even bother wishing her on her birthday and later didn't turn up for her party despite inviting her personally. She said, "On my birthday, she didn't even post a story and to show people that she is good, she used her fake account and posted by birthday story on that and then reposted that story on her story. She didn't even tag me. She could have reshared my solo photo and wished me. I just want a little love and I don't need fame. I am more famous than her and I have done more work like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull and in future too I will work."

Archana continued, "She didn't share a story I still didn't feel bad about it. When I called, she didn't answer. When she called back, she wished me and I told her that I was throwing a party. She asked me who was coming I told her and she said that she would come for the party in the evening. She didn't even turn up, I had added her name to my media invite." Archana elaborated how her friend Soundarya Sharma wished her and when she invited her to the party, Soundarya informed her that she wouldn't be able to come as she is out of India. Archana called out Priyanka for maintaining fake friendships in Bigg Boss 16 house.

