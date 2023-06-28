Why did Aly Goni make girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin emotional on her birthday?

Aly Goni, the popular television actor, went above and beyond to make his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, feel loved and appreciated on her special day. The adorable couple enjoys an immense fan following and fans love how they never shy away from showing their love and support for each other. So, Aly had to make his ladylove feel special on her special day. Aly's heartfelt gesture left Jasmin emotional and touched the hearts of their fans.

Aly Goni's birthday wish for Jasmin

Jasmin Bhasin turned a year older today. She was in Italy with ALy to ring in her birthday. The lovely actress is flooded with birthday wishes from her fans and her industry colleagues since morning. Aly Gony uploaded a video sharing their best moments with each other. In one clip, Aly is seen giving a rose to Jasmin, others show them posing against picturesque backgrounds. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday to the mostttt important person in my life My best friend my soulmate .. sirf bol nahi raha sach mein tere bina mein kuch nahi and u know that .. tere bina mera engine hi nahi chalta haha kyunnn ki hum hi to humari duniya hai. Allah tujhe bohot saari khushiya de.. bohot bohot sara pyaar. happy 16th"

Watch Aly's special wish for Jasmin here:

Jasmin Bhasin's reaction to the video

Reacting to the video, Jasmin wrote, "Emotional kar diya." Their Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "God Bless you both." Others also showered the couple with love as they posted red heart emoji. Many also wrote "happy birthday" on the post to wish the TV actress.

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They fell for each other inside the house and their romance made the season more entertaining. Fans have been going gaga over them ever since the two made their relationship public. Their fans adorably call them 'Jasly'. The duo also has a vlog, and their channel is titled JasLy where they share their personal life updates with fans.

