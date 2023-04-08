Why did Amar Upadhay quit Kyunki Tum Hi Ho? Actor reveals

Amar Upadhyay is among the most prominent name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi. He gained immense popularity and recognition after portraying this character and became a household name. Over the years, Amar has been a part of several shows and films. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and they leave stone unturned to shower their love on him. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed the reason behind quitting Kyunki Tum Hi Ho.

Amar Upadhyay reveals the reason behind quitting Kyunki Tum Hi Ho

In an interview with Times of India, Amar said, “Yes, I quit the company three weeks ago and exited the show around that time. My partner and I had creative differences even before the show went on air. However, I continued to be a part of the project hoping that issues would get resolved with time. Our vision for the company was different and it seemed best to part ways.”

He further added that, “The show has been close to my heart. I was involved in the casting and other production aspects, right from the beginning. In fact, I had met the channel officials who commissioned the show based on my narration. They were adamant that I should play the lead but I was sceptical initially because I was also producing it. But, eventually I agreed.”

About Amar Upadhyay

On the professional front, Amar Upadhyay was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on his break from work and dealing with personal problems. He revealed that he came out of the depression with the assistance of his wife.

