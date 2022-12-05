Why did Amitabh Bachchan call Kajol a liar? WATCH this Kaun Banega Crorepati promo to find out
Ahead of Salaam Venky release, Kajol and Revathy recently participated in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Check out the exciting promo.
The Salaam Venky duo Kajol and Revathy recently participated in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, ahead of the film’s release. The latest promo, shared by the official broadcaster of the show, saw several kids between the age group of 8-15 years as contestant asking questions to Kajol. In between the fun and excitement of the show, Amitabh Bachchan called Kajol a liar for her one answer.
Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a liar
In the promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television of KBC Juniors, it can be seen Kajol and Revathy on the hot seat. In the episode, many kids were sitting on the contestants’ section and heard throwing several quirky and random questions to Kajol. A kid questioned Kajol if she is a strict or easy-peezy mother, while another little one asked if her mom, actor Tanuja, used to scold her during her childhood days. A girl also asked the Fanaa actress, if she was a superhero which superpower she would have had.
Meanwhile, the part that caught our attention was when a sweet boy asked Kajol if she is still scared of Amitabh Bachchan now as she was in their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The My Name Is Khan actress responded, “Main bahut darti hu inse.” Just after that, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah.”
Take a look:
The caption of the promo reads, “KBC ke manch par aayi @kajol ji ke bhi KBC ke Juniors ne apne sawaalon se hosh uda diye!”
About Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is scheduled to begin from December 5, 2022. The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday from 9 PM.
About Salaam Venky
Salaam Venky revolves around the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Helmed by Revathy, the movie stars Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, and Ahana Kumra. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres on December 9, 2022.
