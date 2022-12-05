Why did Amitabh Bachchan call Kajol a liar? WATCH this Kaun Banega Crorepati promo to find out

The Salaam Venky duo Kajol and Revathy recently participated in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, ahead of the film’s release. The latest promo, shared by the official broadcaster of the show, saw several kids between the age group of 8-15 years as contestant asking questions to Kajol. In between the fun and excitement of the show, Amitabh Bachchan called Kajol a liar for her one answer.

In the promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television of KBC Juniors, it can be seen Kajol and Revathy on the hot seat. In the episode, many kids were sitting on the contestants’ section and heard throwing several quirky and random questions to Kajol. A kid questioned Kajol if she is a strict or easy-peezy mother, while another little one asked if her mom, actor Tanuja, used to scold her during her childhood days. A girl also asked the Fanaa actress, if she was a superhero which superpower she would have had.

Meanwhile, the part that caught our attention was when a sweet boy asked Kajol if she is still scared of Amitabh Bachchan now as she was in their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The My Name Is Khan actress responded, “Main bahut darti hu inse.” Just after that, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah.”

Take a look: