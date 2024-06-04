Arti Singh tied the knot with the love of her life, Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON temple, in Mumbai. The couple invited family members and close friends as they embarked on this new chapter in their lives. Now that they are enjoying marital bliss, it’s time for the newlyweds to fly off for their honeymoon. And the two chose the most romantic place – Paris, the city of love.

Arti Singh on why she chose Paris for her honeymoon

The much-in-love couple, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan have a special reason for why they chose Paris as their honeymoon destination. Talking to ETimes, Arti Singh shared, “A couple of years ago during my visit to Paris, I bought a lock and promised that my first ever trip abroad with my husband would be to Paris, where we would place the lock together. I believe in these things, and what could be better than visiting Paris with my partner?”

Check out Arti Singh’s recent social media post here:

Reportedly, before her marriage, Arti Singh shared that she had no plans for honeymoon. She wanted time to set up her home with her husband. But now that everything is settled, she is ready for her honeymoon. The couple will fly to Paris, followed by Greece for a 12-day honeymoon.

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding

Arti Singh’s wedding witnessed brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah standing by her, fulfilling all duties and responsibilities. The beautiful wedding was attended by many Bigg Boss 13 contestants, and Arti's closest friends from the industry- Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzada Dhami, and many more.

Besides, the wedding also marked the end of a family feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda. The Bollywood actor was present with his son to bless Arti as she embarked on this new journey. Kashmera also touched his feet.

Recently, Arti visited Krushna and his family along with Dipak to celebrate the comedian's birthday, followed by his twin's birthday.

