Why did Bebika Dhurve block former co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani? Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame reveals

Bebika Dhurve has been making headlines ever since she participated in the Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Throughout her time on the show, she developed a close bond with Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev. Her love hate relationship with co-contestants Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani often grabbed eyeballs.

Bebika Dhurve celebrated her birthday on June 24. However, the actress celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi today (June 26) when she was spotted in the city.

Bebika Dhurve reveals why she blocked Abhishek and Manisha:

A few hours back, Bebika Dhurve was clicked in the city and she looked gorgeous in a black dress. Before cutting her birthday cake, a paparazzo asked Bebika whether Abhishek Malhan wished her on her birthday. Replying to him, Bebika said, "Who Abhishek?" She then said, "Nahi, maine block karke rakha hai usko toh kaise wish karega."

Another paparazzo then asked her whether Manisha Rani wished her on her birthday. Bebika said, "Nahi, maine block karke rakha hai." A photographer then questioned Bebika, "Aapne sabko block karke kyu rakha hai?" She revealed, "Meri unse kabhi koi friendship thi hi nahi."

Watch Bebika Dhurve's video HERE

About Bebika Dhurve's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bebika Dhurve gained fame for her outspoken nature in the house, fearlessly expressing her unfiltered opinions. She secured a spot among the top 5 finalists but was voted out as the 4th finalist during the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Advertisement

During her stint in the show, Bebika was constantly at loggerheads with Abhishek Malhan since the show's beginning. She accused Abhishek of constantly body-shaming her.

While she was close friends with Manisha Rani initially, the two got into massive arguments towards the end of the show.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Led by superstar host Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was one of the most loved seasons of the controversial reality. Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt to YouTubers like Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav to actors like Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz were a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Wild card Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy of the season whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik to tie knot on July 7; Bebika Dhurve says THIS about attending his wedding