Why did Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh say 'Nobody misses the people who left the show'; Find out

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is among the cult comedy shows airing on the screens and recently completed 8 years to its premiere. Along with 8 years, the show also completed 2000 episodes. It continues to entertain its audience with its rib-tickling characters and engaging track. The show comprises highly popular and talented actors such as Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Saanand Verma, and others. Now, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Aasif Sheikh (68), who essays the role of Vibhuti Natrayan Mishra, spoke about his journey in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and also shared how the show has risen to success because of ardent viewers.

Aasif Sheikh talks about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's success:

In a chat with the publication, Aasif Sheikh shared that when Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai began, it was first a fictional comedy show on an Indian GEC, and everybody thought that it would not last for more than 6 months. He said that the team took a lot of effort to make the show successful, and it also happened because of the audiences' constant love and support. Speaking about the ardent fan following of the show, Aasif said that the audience has been watching the show for years, and they share their valuable feedback. He revealed that the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai team takes audiences' feedback seriously, and work a lot on the content to entertain the fans.

Aasif Sheikh talks about actors missing from the show:

Aasif was questioned about the star cast leaving the show mid-way and whether they are missed on the show or not. Replying to this question, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor said, "Nobody misses anyone. I am sorry nobody misses people who have left the show. People who have joined in now, the audience loves them and appreciates them. I strongly feel that in Bhabi Ji no artist is indispensable."

He further shared that the show's content is so strong that the viewers watch the show for its content. Aasif who essays Vibhuti Natrayan Mishra mentioned that artists are definitely important, but nobody is indispensable. The actor said that he has the same opinion for himself. "I get a lot of messages from fans that they will stop watching the show after I leave, but I know that nothing of this is going to happen. The audience will watch the show, and it doesn’t matter if I am there or not. People don’t watch the show for an artist they watch it for the content," concluded Aasif.

Aasif was also asked how he manages to look so young at the age of 68, to which the actor said that he doesn't do much to fit in but only takes care of his diet and routine workout.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai airs from Monday to Saturday at 10:30 pm on &TV.

