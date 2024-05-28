Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The pair embraced parenthood in 2023 as they welcomed their daughter, Navya. They never fail to set relationship goals with their social media posts.

Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted in the city after enjoying a blissful vacation with his wife, Disha Parmar. Rahul also opened up about the reason behind his latest clean-shaven avatar.

Rahul Vaidya shaves beard for wife Disha Parmar's comfort

In a candid media interaction, Rahul Vaidya revealed the reason behind his clean-shaven look, and it's all about prioritizing his wife's comfort. During their recent vacation, Disha expressed that Rahul's beard was causing her discomfort due to the prickliness. In a heartwarming gesture, Rahul decided to bid adieu to his beard. The singer said, “ye mere wife ke comfort ke liye beard hatai hai.”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya both remain active on social media and they kept on sharing pictures from their vacation to Greece and Baku. Recently, Disha shared some lovely snapshots with her husband Rahul Vaidya from her trip to Baku. She wrote in the caption, "Beautiful Baku."

Maintaining a vibrant social media presence, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress and the Bigg Boss 14 contestant consistently shares glimpses of both their professional projects and personal life.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Bigg Boss 14 served as an unexpected matchmaker for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, amidst its controversial atmosphere. Before his stint on Salman Khan's reality show, Rahul and Disha shared a deep friendship and mutual affection.

However, it was Rahul's heartfelt proposal on the show that established their bond, leading to Disha accepting his marriage proposal and starting their romantic journey together. Their union culminated in a lavish wedding ceremony on July 16, 2021, followed by the delightful announcement of their pregnancy via social media on May 19, 2023.

