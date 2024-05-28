Why did Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya shave his beard? Actor reveals

Rahul Vaidya, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 14, recently surprised fans by shaving off his beard. Here’s why!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on May 28, 2024  |  07:52 PM IST |  492
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram handle
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram handle

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The pair embraced parenthood in 2023 as they welcomed their daughter, Navya. They never fail to set relationship goals with their social media posts.

Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted in the city after enjoying a blissful vacation with his wife, Disha Parmar. Rahul also opened up about the reason behind his latest clean-shaven avatar. 

Rahul Vaidya shaves beard for wife Disha Parmar's comfort

In a candid media interaction, Rahul Vaidya revealed the reason behind his clean-shaven look, and it's all about prioritizing his wife's comfort. During their recent vacation, Disha expressed that Rahul's beard was causing her discomfort due to the prickliness. In a heartwarming gesture, Rahul decided to bid adieu to his beard. The singer said, “ye mere wife ke comfort ke liye beard hatai hai.” 

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya both remain active on social media and they kept on sharing pictures from their vacation to Greece and Baku. Recently, Disha shared some lovely snapshots with her husband Rahul Vaidya from her trip to Baku. She wrote in the caption, “Beautiful Baku.” 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


Maintaining a vibrant social media presence, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress and the Bigg Boss 14 contestant consistently shares glimpses of both their professional projects and personal life.

Advertisement

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Bigg Boss 14 served as an unexpected matchmaker for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, amidst its controversial atmosphere. Before his stint on Salman Khan's reality show, Rahul and Disha shared a deep friendship and mutual affection. 

However, it was Rahul's heartfelt proposal on the show that established their bond, leading to Disha accepting his marriage proposal and starting their romantic journey together. Their union culminated in a lavish wedding ceremony on July 16, 2021, followed by the delightful announcement of their pregnancy via social media on May 19, 2023.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Asim Riaz performed Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt in Bigg Boss 13?

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sonali Lambiwala

Journalism grad with a knack for spicing up words. Former employee of India News, The Economic Times, and Zomato.

...

Credits: TellyChakkar
Advertisement

Latest Articles